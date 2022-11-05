Longford driver had ‘no recollection’ of drunk driving incident

A driver who gardai noticed had glazed eyes and a strong smell of alcohol when they stopped him, received a three-year driving disqualification when he appeared before the recent sitting of Longford District Court.
Michael Kennedy (39) with an address at 20 Glasheen Park, Drumlish was charged with careless driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol at Mary Street, Drumlish on April 30 last.
Sergeant Enda Daly said when gardai encountered the defendant he was “acting in an erratic manner”.
The defendant had a strong smell of alcohol from him, and his eyes were glazed. The defendant was arrested and a breath sample from him gave a concentration reading of 106 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant’s solicitor said his client suffered from bouts of alcoholism for the past seven years. He also suffers with a generalised anxiety disorder.
The defendant hasn’t drank alcohol since April. The defendant had a “relapse” on the date of the offence but had “no recollection of the event,” his solicitor said.
The defendant works for a charity in the north west and the loss of his licence will have a major impact on his career.
A three-year driving disqualification was imposed on the defendant, along with fines of €500.
