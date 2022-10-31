Community come together to bid farewell to Lynsey

Longford's St John’s Church was full from early on Monday morning as the community gathered to say goodbye to Lynsey Bennett.

People came from far and wide to join the Bennett family in a moving and poignant service celebrating the life of a young woman who made an indelible impression on her community over the last number of years.

The CervicalCheck campaigner, who turned 34 earlier this year, succumbed to the invasive form of cervical cancer she was diagnosed with in 2017 following the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

Lynsey's funeral Service took place in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford on Monday, with her interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Reverend Simon Scott presided over a ceremony planned out by the young woman.

The mother of two daughters selected hymns and reading of faith and love with a clear message to those she left behind. Rev Scott spoke of her “remarkable spirit and courage”.

In a beautiful tribute to her cousin Rachael Bennett sketched a picture of a roguish, mischievous and fun loving charterer. Rachael referenced her cousin's love of family and friends.

“The biggest thing about Lynsey was her heart and her infectious smile. She was generous, kind and caring, something her nieces and godchildren knew all about,” Rachael told the congregation.

Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Lynsey sued the HSE and US lab that undertook the testing, settling for an undisclosed sum, saying the settlement would provide security for her children's future.

Reverend Scott said the Bennett family wanted to extend their thanks for the endless support from the local and wider community over the last number of years.