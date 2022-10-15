Longfordman Charles' great odyssey along famous Route 66

In the course of his 2,448-mile motorcycle road trip Charles Harrison encountered deserts, plains, mountains and a host of small towns and villages.



“It really is a once in a lifetime challenge,” the motorcycle enthusiast said of his ride along America’s famous Route 66.



The lifelong resident of Kenagh and Mosstown underwent the challenge in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.



Charles was part of a group of Irish men and women who biked their way across continental United States, tracing the route of the old road in aid of Temple Street Children’s Hospital.



It was part of a bi-annual trip running since 2002. The total trip took 13 days and saw bikers and pillions travel through nine states and four different time zones.



“It is organised by fundraisers in Temple Street Children's Hospital,” Charles told the Leader, “I have been aware of it for a long time. It came to my attention when I met the organisers at The Bike Show in Dublin and they told me about the details of the trip and where the funds raised go.”

Charles was one of a group of fifty motorcyclists to complete the trek in aid of the children's hospital charity: “We went right across the continent of America.



“We met so many people on the way along Route 66. We have many great stories from the trip.”



The group consisted of the bikers, their pillion passengers and support crew. It took thirteen days to cover the nine states of Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California.

Charles' commitment started well before he got on the plane to the US: “I had to raise a total of €10,000 for the event. The charity receives around €4,500 of that sponsorship.”



Charles is proud of achieving his goal of completing what is regarded as one of the most exhilarating motorcycle challenges in the world and being part of a team of over one hundred who worked so hard to raise funds for Temple Street children's hospital.



Charles concluded by saying: “I want to thank all the people who supported his fundraising effort by way of sponsors and donations.”

The organisers describe the adventure saying: “Route 66 was the path of migrants, dreamers and desperados in the 1950’s and many of the route’s classic restaurants, gas stations and nostalgic landmarks are preserved, just as they were.



The people, the stops and the scenery, all lend to the mixture that makes this wonderful road so beautifully addictive.”

The Route 66 Motorcycle Challenge has covered over 750,000 miles and raise in excess of €2.5 million for Temple Street Children's Hospital since the first run in 2002.