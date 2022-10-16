National triumph for Longford school's Equestrian Club

Moyne CS Equestrian Club had great reason to celebrate recently. Firstly, the Open team of John Miney, Charlotte Doyle, Katie and Rachel McGrath won the open Equestrian Ireland Interschools Competition at Mullingar in spectacular style last Sunday.
All four members jumped faultless clear rounds in difficult weather conditions, a feat unable to be matched by any other school on the day and the victory is a repeat of last year with exactly the same team. A just reward for a talented and committed group of riders.
The day was completed by a very promising novice team of Avril McCann, Liam Gallagan, Martha Miney and Ellen McHugh placing in their competition. Well done to all on their wonderful success.
