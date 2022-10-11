Longford defendant to regularise address before Circuit Court hearing

A Laois man charged in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly man will have his case dealt with by Longford Circuit Criminal Court.
Michael Flynn (58) of 57 Borris Little, Borris Road, Portlaoise, Laois was charged with a section 3 assault causing harm contrary to the non-fatal offences against person act.
The defendant was represented by solicitor Tom Madden.
Mr Madden said his client, who up to this point had no fixed abode, had made arrangements to stay with his sister.
The court heard that the DPP sought to have the matter sent forward for trial in Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 4. The judge issued the defendant with an alibi warning. Mr Flynn was remanded in custody with consent to bail subject to confirmation of his address. The conditions attached included that he stay out of Longford and enter a bond of €200.
A co-accused, Helen Nevin, will be before the District Court on October 4.
