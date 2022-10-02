Longford Musical Society gets back in song

The last few years have been tough on the artistic souls of St Mel’s Musical Society. The fallow period has curtailed the artistic expression of a group renowned for their production excellence.

Bouncing back is nothing new for a group that has grown immeasurably since its' revival in 1978.



Shows like South Pacific, Me and My Girl, Annie, Billy Liar, The Adam's Family, 9 to 5, and All Shook Up have entertained thousands in the last 44 years.



The group are returning to the limelight next week, not with a full production, but with a fundraiser to build the groundwork for the next show.



They have also put together a new top table. This comprises of Chairperson: Karen Reilly, Vice-Chairperson: Andrew Reynolds, Secretary: Laura Walsh, Assistant Secretary: Michelle Kelly Conlon, Treasurer: Niamh Donlon, and Assistant Treasurer: Eimear Reynolds.



The PRO will be Padraic O’Brien, while Social Media content is managed by Tracey Carty. The committee members are Natasha Brady, Pauline Sheil, Maria Dunne, and Grainne Fox.

Chairperson Karen Reilly spoke of the group's enthusiasm to get back on stage: “We are delighted to be working towards getting St Mel's Musical Society back on stage for a production in 2023. The Society's last staged production was 9 to 5 in 2019. St Mel's like so many others had to cancel our planned show in 2020. We were four weeks away from going on stage. It's been a challenging few years.”



In the last five decades St Mel's MS has supported and encouraged local people of all ages and abilities to express their love of creativity and performance, whether onstage, off stage, behind the scenes or committee members.



“The Musical Society has always been a part of my life,” Karen told the Leader of her own involvement, “My uncle, John Kelly, was one of the members to revive it over 40 years ago, while my aunt, Rosemary Kelly (the make-up queen) made many a face fabulous before stepping out on stage. I've been involved for many years, my first production back in 1992!”



The new committee are aware of the legacy they have to follow: “I have big shoes to fill stepping into the role of Chairperson previously held by June Belton. Her commitment over the years to the Society has been remarkable. The new committee are full of passion and enthusiasm.”



Karen is tight lipped on what the next show will be: “We will be in a position to stage a show in Spring next year, we have one or two options in mind, but that's a secret for now.”



The first foray back to public performance is on Saturday, October 8: “We have a huge fundraising event with Longford's All Star Mr & Mrs. It features local couples all brave enough to stand in the spotlight, hopefully they will all still be together at the end of the night! It's in the Longford Arms and starts at 7.30pm.”



Anyone who wants to take part or get involved is advised to get in touch via social media or email st.melsmusicalsociety1@gmail.com



Tickets for Mr & Mrs are available at Coffee House 45 and also online at Eventbrite.