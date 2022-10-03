Garda injury delays Longford feud assault case

A Longford woman accused of carrying out a feud related assault on another woman inside a department store learned last week of how her case has been held up owing to an injury sustained by the lead prosecuting officer.



Teresa Dinnegan (35) 18 Grian Ard, Longford, was in attendance at last week's District Court sitting to face a charge of assaulting an alleged female victim at Penneys, Longford Shopping Centre on March 16.



However, Sgt Mark Mahon, said there was no likelihood of any progress being made in the short term after a key garda witness in the case was signed off sick as a result of an injury sustained while on duty.



Defence solicitor Diarmuid Quinn said his client was amenable to “one final adjournment”, prefacing those remarks by revealing that Ms Dinnegan was anxious to expedite a matter which had been in the court lists for the past six months.



Judge Owens said she was mindful of those concerns but said an injury to a garda member who is central to the case had to be factored in also.



In marking the case “time passing” against the State, Ms Dinnegan was remanded on continuing bail to November 22.