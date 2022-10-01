Search

01 Oct 2022

Robbery accused tells court Longford gardaí got the wrong man

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

01 Oct 2022 10:03 AM

A man who allegedly robbed another man in Longford town of €40 has told a court that gardaí have got the wrong perpetrator.


Homeless man Michael Flynn (58) was in court last week where details concerning an alleged incident in Longford July were relayed to District Court Judge Bernadette Owens.
Garda Noelle Fahy took to the witness box to reveal how she formally charged Mr Flynn on the morning of last Tuesday's court sitting.


She said after arrest, charge and caution in connection to an alleged robbery charge on July 25 last, Mr Flynn replied: “I am not guilty of that.”
An accompanying Section 3 assault charge on the same alleged victim was withdrawn.
Sgt Mark Mahon said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed the accused be sent forward for trial to the circuit court.


Defence solicitor Tom Madden took to his feet to intimate that his client was intent on “taking a certain course of action” in relation to the initial charge which was before the court but added there was no possibility of a guilty plea being entered concerning the alleged robbery charge.
Mr Flynn, who until that point, had stood quietly looking straight ahead at Judge Bernadette Owens, raised his left hand to ask if he could address the court.


“The Gardaí have got CCTV footage to show that I didn't steal that man's money or phone,” he said.
“I did strike him and they (Gardaí) know the person who done it.”
Mr Flynn went to to claim the alleged culprit returned the money stolen from the victim by placing it back in his pocket.


The accused, who was in custody at the time, made no application for bail and was remanded in custody to last Tuesday's sitting of Longford District Court.

