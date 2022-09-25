Longford gets set to host Midlands Strongest contest

The who’s who of the local strongman and strongwoman world will be in Longford in a little over a week’s time to showcase one of the region’s fastest growing sports.



Longford’s Coral Leisure Complex will provide the backdrop to ‘Midlands Strongest’, an event which is being held in association with the leisure firm’s sister facility in Ballinasloe.

Organiser and rising local strongman Dave Harrington said plans are already well advanced to ensure there is plenty of appeal for young and old alike.



“Usually Monaghan run an event every year but unfortunately they didn’t have the resources this year so ourselves in Longford said ‘we are here in the middle of the country, we might have a good chance of stepping in’,” he said.



Dave said the wealth of facilities on offer at Coral Leisure made it the ideal venue for what the affable lifeguard hopes will become an annual event.

“On the day we plan on holding it outside on the astro turf and basketball court but if it does start to rain we can bring it inside,” he said.



“There are two events that will be run outside either way.”

Guest officials on the day will be the current holder of Ireland’s strongest man’s title Jack Harkin and his partner Jade Hoare who is the country’s incumbent U82kg strongest woman.

“It’s one of the best spectator sports in the world. Where are you going to see people pulling trucks, flipping cars or lifting atlas stones, stuff that normal people might go and say ‘Wow’,” said Jack.

Alongside special guest referees, a plethora of strongman equipment will be on display alongside timely insights which will be provided by a sports injury specialist.



And, in a bid to ensure the occasion is a family orientated affair, a barbeque, coffee stand and local DJ will be on hand throughout the course of the afternoon.

In highlighting the positive mental health benefits the sport has and continues to offer, Dave said he has already set his sights on ensuring the event stays in Longford.



“My goal is to hold it annually, maybe not at that time of the year every year because of the weather but this year I wanted ample time for planning purposes to make sure everything was done right,” he added.

It all gets underway at Coral Leisure, Longford on Saturday week (October 1) at 11am.