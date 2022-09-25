Longford Judge directs preparation of probation report

A defendant who pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, having consumed drugs the night before he was stopped by Gardaí, will return before Longford District Court in December.



Christopher Thompson (35) of 10 Marian Villas, Ballymahon, Longford was charged with driving without insurance, without a drivers licence and driving with excess cannabis in his system.

Sgt Enda Daly told the court that Garda Naughten stopped a white transit van at Mostrim Road Ballymahon on February 16, 2020. The officer spoke to the driver who did not have an up to date insurance displayed or have a copy of this drivers licence.



Garda Naughten noted there was a strong smell of cannabis in the van and asked the driver, Thompson, for a sample of oral fluid. This tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. A blood sample taken in the Garda station confirmed the driver was over the legal limit for cannabis. The defendant had 26 previous convictions, the last one from 2016.



Solicitor Diarmaid Quinn said his client's documentation was in place at the time as the vehicle he was driving was insured by his employer. Mr Quinn said the defendant had taken the drugs the night before and did not realise he could still be over the legal limit the next day.

He said Mr Thompson was embarrassed by the situation and was before the court with his hands up to deal with the matter.



Judge Bernadette Owens said: “I have concerns about this. I don't think it can be taken in isolation. There is a common theme running through Mr Thompsons convictions, that is driving having taken an intoxicant. I would like the State to have a chance of looking into the defendant's insurance status at the time he was stopped.”



The judge directed the defendant be the subject of a probation report. The matter was adjourned to December 13 to allow for the probation report and to let Garda make enquiries into the validity of the defendants insurance.