24 Sept 2022

Longford mum of three avoids driving ban

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

24 Sept 2022 12:02 PM

A mother of three who pleaded guilty to a number of motoring offence received fines totalling €550 at Longford District Court. Brigid McDonagh (30) of 2 Congress Terrace, Longford was before the court charged with six motoring offences.


The charges are of not displaying an L plate, and five counts of driving unaccompanied at locations around Longford Town from March, April and May of 2020. Judge Bernadette Owens was told the matters were deferred in the court to allow Ms McDonagh get her full licence, thus avoiding an automatic ban as a provisional driver.


Solicitor Brid Mimnagh outlined how the defendant now has a full licence and was entering a plea of guilty to the charges. The solicitor explained that Ms McDonagh's husband is “off the road” and she she has a child with education needs. Ms Mimnagh said as soon as her client received her certificated of competence she got her full drivers licence.


The solicitor said her client is the mother of three who does not work outside the home and receives a social welfare payment of €380 a week. Concluding matter the judge issues three fines; the first for €250, the second for €150 and the third for €150.

