Search

24 Sept 2022

Longford motoring offences charge to conclude in November

Longford motoring offences charge to conclude in November

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

24 Sept 2022 7:58 AM

A defendant who contested a motoring offence will return before Longford District Court in November to have matters concluded. Janis Bukss (32) of 1 Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown was charged with holding a mobile phone while driving, driving without insurance and failing to present an NCT on May 9, 2021.


The witness for the prosecution, Sergeant Andy McGauran, outlined to the judge the details of one of the offences. Sgt McGauran said on Sunday, May 9 at 2:30pm he was on foot patrol on Longford Town.


As the sergeant approached Centenary Square he saw a Toyota jeep approach from the Ballymahon Street direction.


The officer noted that the driver was holding his phone, and proceeded to drop it when he saw the Garda. The vehicle drove on to Chapel Street. Sgt McGauran continued his patrol which brought him to the Tesco Car park.


The witness said he spoke to the driver who said he was not talking on the phone at the time. Under cross examination by the defendant's solicitor, Brid Mimnagh, Sgt McGauran said he saw the vehicle come around the corner from Ballymahon Street at the kiosk.
He confirmed he was on foot and stated he saw the defendant holding the phone as the jeep drove past him.


The defendant then took to the witness box to recount his recollections of the incident. Bukss said he had a friend in the car at the time. He maintained he was not holding the phone and said Sgt McGauran was mistaken.


He claimed the officer followed him on foot to the car park and waited while he was in Tesco for 20 minutes. The defendants friend also gave evidence saying Bukss was not on the phone at the time.
Having weighed the evidence presented to her Judge Bernadette Owens said she accepted the States evidence that the defendant was holding a mobile phone. The matter was adjourned to November 22 to allow the defendant present the paperwork showing he was insured at the time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media