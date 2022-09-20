Search

20 Sept 2022

Longford woman found wandering in front of cars

Longford woman found wandering in front of cars

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

20 Sept 2022 8:00 AM

The State believes it can still proceed with a case against a Longford woman accused of alleged shoplifting and public order despite difficulties in downloading CCTV footage, a court has heard.
Helen Nevin (37), 7 Victory Court, Earl Street, Longford, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens last week charged with stealing alcohol and a sandwich from Lidl, Dublin Road, Longford on June 23 this year.

That preceded an incident last month when Ms Nevin was arrested and charged for being found drunk in public and wandering out in front of traffic despite attempts by gardaí to prevent her from doing so.
That incident took place at Earl Street, Longford on August 2, 2022. At last week's District Court sitting, Sgt Mark Mahon said the prosecution had encountered difficulties in accessing CCTV footage taken from one of the incidents concerned. He did, however, contend the State were not totally reliant on CCTV in order to press ahead with the case.


"It (CCTV) won't play," said Sgt Mahon. "We got different experts to look at it (CCTV) but it's not what we (prosecution) are solely relying on."
Following a brief consultation with his client, solicitor Jack Donoghue said Ms Nevin would be tendering a plea of guilty.

The case was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 4 when facts surrounding the alleged incidents and resulting sentence will be handed down.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media