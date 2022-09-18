Woman banned for three years after crashing into van

A young mother of four who crashed into the back of a van while fleeing from a domestic row on the outskirts of Longford town last year has been disqualified from driving for three years.



Twenty-six-year-old Nicole Flynn, with addresses at 8 Stoneyvale, Rooskey, Co Roscommon and 3 Jervis Place, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was handed down the three year ban and fined €100 for drink driving at Aughedegnan, Longford on December 2, 2021.



Ms Flynn had also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, no insurance at an earlier court sitting in June.

The court heard of how gardaí had been alerted to reports of dangerous driving along a stretch of the main N4, and when officers arrived they found an extensively damaged van.



When prosecuting Garda Paul Stuart spoke to Ms Flynn, she admitted she had been driving with Garda Stuart also observing four children inside the vehicle.



He said all four children had head injuries and required treatment as a result.

A demand was made for Ms Flynn's driving documentation which resulted in the accused admitting she didn't hold current licence.



She was consequently taken to Granard garda station where a sample of her breath was taken.

Eleven days later, Ms Flynn's partner made a statement to gardaí alleging she had taken a vehicle without his permission.



The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident was taken to hospital but was later deemed well enough to be discharged.



Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said while the issue was a disturbing one, it was which had been, in part, caused by her decision to flee a “very serious” domestic related issue at home.

When the case returned before Judge Bernadette Owens last Tuesday, Mr Gearty said his client was now living in a women's refuge in Tipperary and was continuing to care for her four children.

A probation report was handed into the court, the contents of which Judge Owens commended Ms Flynn on in terms of her co-operative approach with probation services.



Judge Owens also referenced how Ms Flynn had since relocated outside of Longford and urged her to continue to engage with probation services.



Judge Owens disqualified Ms Flynn from driving for three years, fining her €100 in the process.

Ms Flynn received concurrent two year driving disqualifications for dangerous driving and no insurance.



Judge Owens said she would be likewise placing the young mother on a probation bond for 12 months.

In doing so, she warned Ms Flynn if she failed to uphold the terms of that bond, the court would “take a very serious and significant view” of the matter.