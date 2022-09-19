Search

19 Sept 2022

State of the European Union: Stronger Together

State of the European Union: Stronger Together

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

19 Sept 2022 9:04 AM

European democracy is sometimes taken for granted. However, we should treasure it since our EU democracy places citizens’ well-being and rights at the heart of policymaking.


Every September, the President of the European Commission gives a ‘State of the Union’ speech, which takes stock of the past year and sets out the Commission’s priorities and ambitions for the year ahead.


This year on September 14, President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech as the EU emerges from the coronavirus pandemic crisis but is facing a new crisis: Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and its fallout, including challenges in relation to energy supply.


The European Commission successfully coordinated the EU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and procured safe and effective vaccines. As we seek to modernise economies after the pandemic, NextGenerationEU - Europe’s recovery plan - has facilitated unprecedented investment in the economy.


The EU has shown unwavering support for Ukraine and is taking decisive measures to reduce dependency on Russian gas and oil and ensure Europe’s energy supply.The Commision has also tabled ambitious plans to invest in green technologies and protect the natural environment.


The EU empowers people to shape their future: over the past year citizens were invited to put forward ideas for Europe’s future. In this year’s speech, President von der Leyen will outline initiatives to bring these’ ideas to life -this is what people-centred European democracy means.

It is no surprise that the latest Eurobarometer survey revealed that 83% of Irish people look upon the future of the European Union with optimism – the highest percentage of any country in the EU.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media