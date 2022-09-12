Search

12 Sept 2022

Longford's Attic House to host speech and drama classes

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

12 Sept 2022 9:01 AM

Pitch & Pulse School of Music and Drama are delighted to announce the introduction of new Speech and Drama classes in The Attic House, Longford Town.


If you have someone in the house who is Pure Drama, send them along to these new group classes starting on 17th September.


With three age brackets, Juniors aged 4-6 years, Intermediates aged 7 to 12 years and Seniors aged 13 upwards our classes will explore their voices and creativity in a group setting, making friends, gaining confidence and working in groups.


Activities will include games, play-acting, story-telling our ensemble will develop valuable interpersonal talents as well as enhancing listening and reacting skills. As children progress our Pure Drama Teen class can build on past experience and embrace new talents as they dive into drama with both feet! Improvisation, script writing, character exploration and theatre production for performance.

Over this Winter term all groups will explore communication and theatre with the opportunity to undertake exams in the future.


Join Joanna and Jemma for some serious fun - our goal is to inspire each child to be what they want to be. Our focus is on inclusion, acceptance and tolerance, with training in Creative Mindfulness as well as being Ausome Training Inclusive Stage School certified.


Further opportunity for voice exploration comes with the introduction of our Just Sing Juniors! Our choir is for ages 7 to 17 year olds, running from 12-1pm between the Intermediate and Senior classes, giving both groups the opportunity to develop vocal techniques with Mihalea Adžić our choral director.


The voice is an instrument we all have with us all the time - and it needs to be used! All children learning a musical instrument will benefit significantly from singing, in sight-reading and aural skills.
Join Mihaela to learn singing skills and techniques, developing ability with warm-ups, singing games, vocal exercises and plenty of current popular songs - medleys and mash-ups and plenty of Pitch Perfect!


Pitch & Pulse are also pleased to be returning to Longford Library for Baby, 123! on Friday mornings, from 10:15, starting Friday 23rd September - booking required.
Just Sing Juniors is a follow on from our successful monthly Just Sing! A pop-up choir running in St John's Hall, Longford on the second Monday of every month, the next one being 12th September at 7:30pm.


Group singing can help promote positive responses in physical and psychological health with social and emotional benefits and at Pitch & Pulse we want everyone to Just Sing!


Adults come along to our Pop-up Choir for a few hours of no commitment singing and let yourself go! Singing pop songs from the 70s, 80s and 90s we are open to suggestions. It is great fun, with participants comparing it to being in the school choir with no pressure to perform just join in the singing. No musical knowledge or experience necessary and if you think you can’t sing, come and sing anyway!


For Culture Night Longford, on 23rd September we are running a special JUST SING FAMILY! Join us for a bit of no commitment singing and let yourself go!
This is a free family event where we will mash classic golden oldies with some tunes of a slightly more modern era and who knows what Stranger Things will happen!


No musical knowledge or experience is necessary, come along and have a go.Promote some positive physical and psychological health – ticking all the boxes for blasts of happiness with lots of social well-being into the bargain. Bring your family along and we can start the Culture Night Longford vibe with a community sing – young, old and in-between!


We have a hectic schedule and are inviting Longford to be a part of it. Visit www.pitchandpulse.ie for further information or to book a place in any of our classes, or email classes@pitchandpulse.ie or text: 0862372616.
Looking forward to seeing you at one of our events.

