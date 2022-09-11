Rescheduled launch of Longford's Pakenham Papers Digitisation Project on Wednesday evening

Pat Donnelly, Longford Historical Society
Longford County Council and the County Longford Historical Society are set to launch the Pakenham Papers Digitisation Project. The event takes place in Longford Library at 7.30pm on Wednesday, 14 September, after the event had to be cancelled last month. All are welcome to attend.
The Pakenham Papers Digitisation Project involves records dating back to over 400 years of Longford Town’s history. Their digitisation allows these historically-significant documents to be available for the public to view in Longford County Library and Archives Services.
Part of the Pakenham family archive, the papers include historical leases, rent books and the records of Longford Borough Corporation.
County Longford Historical Society completed the project to digitise the Pakenham Papers late last year.
For further information, check out Longfordlibrary.ie or follow Longford Heritage and Archives on social media.
