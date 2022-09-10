Search

10 Sept 2022

Longford laughs: Jimmy's debut gig goes down a treat in Legan

Longford laughs: Jimmy's debut gig goes down a treat in Legan

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

10 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

Jimmy Jests brought his comedy show 'It's a turf life' to Mitchell's Bar, Legan last Saturday night and it proved to be a memorable.
Edgeworthstown's Jimmy Connell (aka Jimmy Jests) is no stranger to local stage productions and his hilarious online sketches are enjoyed the world over.


Saturday was Jimmy Jests debut comedy show and he was 'absolutely overwhelmed' by how it went.


Jimmy posted on Facebook, “Thanks to a wonderful audience who were so engaging and up for the craic.


“To the lads who participated with me, to my impromptu tin whistler, to the advice on Sudo Cream, to Micks brother Michael, to Martina and Lisa who drove for two hours to see me and to the wonderful Peter's Garage Sessions for his support throughout, to Elaine in Mitchells Bar Legan for booking me.


“Finally to my wife and kids who allowed me to pursue this dream, I am forever grateful.”


Check out Jimmy Jests on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media