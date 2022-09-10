Search

10 Sept 2022

Lakeland Vintage Club gets set for Abbeyshrule rally

Lakeland Vintage Club

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

10 Sept 2022 8:56 AM

The evenings may be drawing in, but the festival feeling can be experienced one more time as the The Lakeland Vintage Club host their annual Show.


The committee have pulled out all the stops to make this year’s annual Rally and Autojumble one of the biggest and best in the region and a way of honouring the memory of two very significant club members who passed since the last gathering.


Lakeland Vintage Club has more than 100 members, but the loss of two of their number, Bertie Mills, treasurer, and John Harte, chairperson has been sorely felt. The two men were stalwarts of The Lakeland Vintage Club and instrumental in building it to the event it is today.


This year’s Lakeland Vintage Show returns to Abbeyshrule on Sunday, September 11. The site is adjacent to the aerodrome. The proceedings on Sunday get underway from 12 noon. Among the many attractions are the usual tractor and car display, a threshing display, tractor balancing, entertainment for children, ice-cream van, food and auto jumble stalls.


The popular event draws crowds from all over the country to display and admire the vintage machinery, tractors, cars and engines that will be visible all day. The Lakeland Vintage Club’s annual Rally and Autojumble will also play host to lots of entertainment for the children and indeed for all the family to enjoy, and there will be plenty of refreshments available throughout the day.


Mary Mulvaney, secretary, Lakeland Vintage Club, Abbeyshrule, spoke of her happiness at being able to have an event in honour of the two late mambers: “We hope to see a lot of people who are interested in the old-type shows of yesteryear and we look forward to meeting other collector enthusiasts there.


“We are privileged to have Edre Mills, Bertie’s wife, as our treasurer. The club are grateful for Edre’s expertise, qualities and advice she brings.”
The club members have a great passion for their hobby, with vintage tractor and car collector always eager to participate in shows. The show will display the attractions of yesteryear, tractors and cars and threshing, and provided entertainment to make great family days out.

The Lakeland Vintage Club Dog Show is part of the event. Entries from 12 noon, with judging between 2pm and 2:30pm. Classes are puppy dog or bitch (6-12months), toy dog, utility, terrier, gun dog, hound, pastoral, working, child handling U12 and champion dog.
Entry is €10 for an adult and all children are free. Free parking will be provided at the site.

