16 Aug 2022

Digitisation of Pakenham Papers to be unveiled

Pat Donnelly, Longford Historical Society

Longford Leader reporter

16 Aug 2022 11:00 AM

Longford County Council and the County Longford Historical Society are set to unveil the digitisation of the Pakenham Papers during Heritage Week 2022. The event takes place in Longford Library at 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 17, with all welcome to attend.


The Pakenham Papers contain records dating back to over 400 years of County Longford history. Their digitisation allows historically-significant documents to be available for the public to view digitally in Longford County Library and Archives Services.


Part of the Pakenham family archive, the digitisation includes historical leases, rent books and the records of Longford Borough Corporation.


Longford County Council’s Library and Archive Services and the County Longford Historical Society completed the project to digitise the Pakenham Papers late last year. The Society agreed that the images of the archives would be made available for public viewing.


Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern thanked all involved in the Pakenham Papers digitisation project. “Local people will now be able to see more of their history. I thank Thomas Pakenham and the Pakenham family for sharing these records. I also thank the County Longford Historical Society and Longford County Council for all their hard work in seeing this project to completion. With Heritage Week just around the corner, I encourage everyone to visit Longford libraries, take a look at these digital records and celebrate our history and heritage.”


Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon spoke on the importance of the project and the Council’s commitment to showcasing our shared history. “This project highlights the commitment of the Council in making local history and our heritage easily accessible for everyone. The unveiling of this project is just one of the many events happening throughout Heritage Week, which the Council proudly supports.”


County Longford Historical Society Chairman Pat Donnelly shared how the digitisation project came about. “The Society proposed the digitisation of many of the Longford documents as part of its fiftieth-anniversary celebrations in 2017. We approached Thomas Pakenham and he agreed immediately, and we are most grateful to him. Thomas’s daughter, Eliza Chisholm was also most helpful also. The selection of the items took time, including COVID-19 delays. It is great to finally see the digital unveiling of these important documents.”

