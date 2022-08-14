Creative Clusters Project promotes student creativity

The Sixth Class pupils of St Teresa’s NS Killoe recently took part in a Creative Clusters Project alongside pupils from St Marys NS, Edgeworthstown, St Josephs Convent, Longford and Templemichael College, Longford.



The main focus of the project was to promote creativity in the way children learn and the theme agreed with all schools was a focus on the history of Longford.



In St Teresas NS Killoe, the boys and girls from Mr Toher’s 6th Class focused on the link between their native parish of Killoe and the Titanic disaster. They visited the Titanic Memorial Garden in Ennybegs and had guest speaker, local man, Eugene Devaney visit their class to tell the children more about the link between the parish and the Titanic.



Local man James Farrell, Katie Gilnagh and Kate Mullen were three parishioners from the parish who sailed on the Titanic. The children completed different projects, drawings, poems and fact files on the Titanic. Local artist Mary Smyth helped the children design and construct a large, scale Titanic boat where children worked in groups constructing, painting and clay making.



Next activity up was the focus on the Battle of Ballinamuck re-enactment. They decided with the help of the local Killoe Men’s Shed to construct pikes, swords and spears. Huge thank you to the Killoe Men’s Shed for their time with the boys and girls. The boys and girls were delighted to welcome drama teacher, Maggi Mc Kenna, into their class to help prepare them for the Battle re-enactment.



Lots of fun was had in the build up to the big day. Former Principal, Master Colm Harte joined Maggi, Mr. Toher and his class on the day they re-enacted the Battle of Ballinamuck. Huge thank you to Colm Harte for bringing the children on a tour around the many different battle sites In Ballinamuck.



The boys and girls also focused on the Battle of Ballinalee during the War of Independence and got to visit Ballinalee and Clonfin where the Clonfin Ambush took place. Huge thank you to Eamon Brennan and Colm Harte for leading the tour on that particular day.



The history of Longford Town was a final focus for the class and the boys and girls were treated to a very enjoyable and worthwhile tour of Longford Town by Eamon Brennan.



The children really enjoyed learning about Longford’s history and should be very proud of the work they completed in a short space of time.