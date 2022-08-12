Longford motoring offence struck out

A defendant who had an incorrect insurance disc on his car, despite being fully insured, had the charges against him struck out at Longford District Court.
Filip Ziga (44) of 3 Moy Court, Moyvale, Ballymahon faced a charge that on February 21, 2022 at Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Longford he drove an MPV without insurance. Sergeant Enda Daly told the court that on the date of the incident the defendant's car was stopped and Mr Ziga's vehicle insurance disc was for a car with a different registration.
Solicitor Frank Gearty explained that his client had bought a new car just two weeks before he was stopped. He put the old disk from his previous car on the new car and when the new disc arrived he forgot to remove the old disc.
The defendant produced his insurance which covered him for the date he was stopped. Mr Gearty said his client had no previous convictions and enjoyed an “excellent reputation”. Noting the details of the case Judge Bernadette Owens struck the matter out.
