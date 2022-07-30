Search

30 Jul 2022

Poundy will be sadly missed

Poundy will be sadly missed

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

30 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

There was widespread sadness at the passing of Peter 'Poundy' Farrell, Castlerea, Moydow, Longford last week.
Poundy died suddenly on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Kitty Doyle spoke to The Leader about the passing of Poundy: “A decent man,” Kitty said of her neighbour, “Everybody knew him and he knew everybody.
He was always in great humour. If he could oblige anyone he would do it. If you were stuck he would always help out. There was no such thing as having to ask him twice for help.
“He was always in great style. The president wouldn't be as well dressed,” said Kitty. “He was very quick witted.”
Kitty emphasised Poundy's good nature: “He would do anything for his neighbours. He would be here at 6am to help with lambing if he was needed. He was such a gentleman. He visited his two sisters in Moydow every day.”

Poundy is predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, parents Peter and Bridie, sister Maureen and nephew Glen. Peter will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his daughter Mary, sisters Frances Farrell and Teresa Connell, uncle Seamus Finn, nephews Noel Lee and Alan Lee, brothers-in-law Edward Gardiner (Roscommon) and Joe Collins (Strokestown), sisters-in-law Mary McClean (Dublin) and Rita Collins (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and his wide circle of friends.
Poundy's funeral mass took place on Monday, July 25 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Moydow Cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media