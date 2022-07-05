Search

05 Jul 2022

Dromard Camino Walk to become annual spectacle

Longford's Cian McPhillips wins inaugural Connacht Athlete of the Year Award

European U20 1,500m champion Cian McPhillips with his coach Joe Ryan and right: Cian with fellow Longford athlete Ray Flynn in 2014.

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

05 Jul 2022 8:01 AM

A new walk aimed at boosting north Longford's already burgeoning tourism reputation was unveiled by rising Longford European underage gold medallist Cian McPhillips in recent days.

The middle distance runner set the seal on Dromard Camino Walk with Danny Toole, Camino Committee members and a string of youngsters from Dromard Parish earlier this month ahead of a special fundraising event in September.

Dromard Camino Committee and the community are looking forward to welcoming visitors to join them on Dromard Camino Walk which will take place Saturday 17th September 2022.

Dromard Rural Development in conjunction with Dromard GAA, both of whom helped spearhead the event are fully intent on ensuring becomes part of the annual calendar for ywars to come.

The route will take walkers on a journey around the picturesque Dromard Parish, Legga and Moyne villages, and their environs in North Longford and will cover 35km.

Come along to experience the most scenic route with us on a guided walk on the Dromard Camino walk.

Whether you just want a healthy challenge, to walk it for a personal journey, a new social experience or to simply get a flavour of the community guided walk; you'll uncover the best Camino pathways with us. Also, €5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

 

Book your tickets by logging on to www.dromardcaminowalk.ie and by following the event on its Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media