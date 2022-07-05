Dromard Camino Walk to become annual spectacle

A new walk aimed at boosting north Longford's already burgeoning tourism reputation was unveiled by rising Longford European underage gold medallist Cian McPhillips in recent days.

The middle distance runner set the seal on Dromard Camino Walk with Danny Toole, Camino Committee members and a string of youngsters from Dromard Parish earlier this month ahead of a special fundraising event in September.

Dromard Camino Committee and the community are looking forward to welcoming visitors to join them on Dromard Camino Walk which will take place Saturday 17th September 2022.

Dromard Rural Development in conjunction with Dromard GAA, both of whom helped spearhead the event are fully intent on ensuring becomes part of the annual calendar for ywars to come.

The route will take walkers on a journey around the picturesque Dromard Parish, Legga and Moyne villages, and their environs in North Longford and will cover 35km.

Come along to experience the most scenic route with us on a guided walk on the Dromard Camino walk.

Whether you just want a healthy challenge, to walk it for a personal journey, a new social experience or to simply get a flavour of the community guided walk; you'll uncover the best Camino pathways with us. Also, €5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Book your tickets by logging on to www.dromardcaminowalk.ie and by following the event on its Facebook page.