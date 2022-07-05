Dromard Camino Walk to become annual spectacle

European U20 1,500m champion Cian McPhillips with his coach Joe Ryan and right: Cian with fellow Longford athlete Ray Flynn in 2014.
A new walk aimed at boosting north Longford's already burgeoning tourism reputation was unveiled by rising Longford European underage gold medallist Cian McPhillips in recent days.
The middle distance runner set the seal on Dromard Camino Walk with Danny Toole, Camino Committee members and a string of youngsters from Dromard Parish earlier this month ahead of a special fundraising event in September.
Dromard Camino Committee and the community are looking forward to welcoming visitors to join them on Dromard Camino Walk which will take place Saturday 17th September 2022.
Dromard Rural Development in conjunction with Dromard GAA, both of whom helped spearhead the event are fully intent on ensuring becomes part of the annual calendar for ywars to come.
The route will take walkers on a journey around the picturesque Dromard Parish, Legga and Moyne villages, and their environs in North Longford and will cover 35km.
Come along to experience the most scenic route with us on a guided walk on the Dromard Camino walk.
Whether you just want a healthy challenge, to walk it for a personal journey, a new social experience or to simply get a flavour of the community guided walk; you'll uncover the best Camino pathways with us. Also, €5 of every ticket sale will be donated to the LauraLynn – Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.
Book your tickets by logging on to www.dromardcaminowalk.ie and by following the event on its Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.