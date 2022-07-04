Search

04 Jul 2022

Cruthu returns with spectacular programme

Cruthu returns with spectacular programme

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

04 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Longford’s premiere festival is back and bigger than ever this summer. From July 26 to 31, Longford Town will be buzzing with a massive programme of events for all ages and tastes.
The festival kicks off with an Exhibition and Reception in the County Library and will be brought to a close by one of Ireland’s most popular Indie rock bands, Ham Sandwich in the Arms Ballroom.
But rock won’t be the only music to catch during the week of events with a String Quartet, The Trinitones all male A Cappella singing ensemble and Roisin O – one of Ireland’s most popular female voices.
We are providing dedicated exhibition spaces throughout Longford town where local visual artists will be displaying their creations and holding workshops for adults and children who fancy themselves as the next Picasso.
Other highlights include our Movie Night in The Backstage showcasing local and international filmmakers, short plays from local writers performed by the Mostrim and Legan Players and the madman that is Black Paddy.
If it’s just clowning around you are after, we will have street entertainment on numerous days for all the family.
The organising committee wishes to invite everyone with a grá for creativity to come along, get involved and be part of the fun and frolics.
Give us a follow on the socials: @cruthuartsfestival on Facebook and Instagram or cruthuartsfestival.com.

If you would like to volunteer to help with running events please get in touch.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media