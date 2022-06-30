Entertainment galore at County Longford Show and Country Fair

Aside from the usual classes there is also a plethora of entertainment on offer at this year's County Longford Show and Country Fair.

The event that bills itself as “one of the oldest Agricultural Shows in Ireland” has something for every member of the family.

Topping the bill on the live music front are Stuart Moyles and Seamus Farrell, while Celtic Blondes and a Jiving Competition will please those who appreciate dancing.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the extensive shopping village, artisan and craft markets, food, children's entertainment, Henry and Hamish, and reptile zoo and much much more.

Stuart Moyles is sure to be a big draw. Over the past couple of years the Mayo heartthrob has played on music weekends and concerts for the likes of Nathan Carter, Michael English, Gerry Guthrie and is constantly in demand for live gigs. When not on the stage Stuart is busy recording new material and can be heard on various Radio Stations the length and breadth of the country.

Seamus Farrell needs no introduction to Longford audiences. Seamus's country and Irish style has made him one of the most popular local entertainers.

The Celtic Blondes are a nationally known ‘Traditional Irish Dance Duo with a Modern Twist’ consisting of sisters Rose-Elizabeth Carey (28) and Daisy Carey (29).

All of the routines in the Celtic Blondes’ repertoire have been self-choreographed to specifically tailored music tracks from many of the hit dance shows.

Longford Agric Show are promoting Creative Longford at the show again this year and have appealed to creative people in throughout the county and the surrounding areas to contact them about participating in the show.