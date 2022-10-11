Longford motorists warned to expect delays over road closures
Longford motorists are being warned to expect delays over road closures that come into effect next Monday.
Grafton Court Longford
Grafton Court Longford will be closed daily for 24 hours from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, December 6 to facilitate improvement works as part of the Town Centre Public Realm Upgrade Works currently ongoing.
The road will be fully closed to traffic. No access will be facilitated at this junction during road closures. Major delays to be expected. People should avoid this area if at all possible.
Pedestrian access will be accommodated.
Detour is via alternative local routes.
Killashee Street (N63 - 586), Longford
Killashee Street (N63 - 586), Longford, from its junction with Ballymahon Street to its junction with Killashee Road will be closed from 7.30am to 9.00am on Monday, October 17 to facilitate local construction works.
Pedestrian access will be accommodated. Vehicular access to St Bridget’s terrace will not be facilitated.
Longford County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused by this road closure.
