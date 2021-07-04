Hagan in council plea to cut verges at hazardous Longford junctions

Gerry Hagan

Cllr Gerry Hagan has succeeded in convincing Longford County Council to bring forward the cutting of grass verges at dangerous junctions in the county

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Dangerous roadside grass verges are to become a thing of the past after council chiefs agreed to fast-track its tendering process.

The move came following an appeal made by Cllr Gerry Hagan at last week's monthly meeting of Longford Municipal District.

Cllr Hagan said his request came on foot of “several” calls he had received over the past number of weeks from concerned residents and road users.

“In the interest of safety for all road users this needs to be done,” he said.

“We need to carry out hedge cutting and grass cutting at all road junctions with immediate
effect.”

The Fine Gael local representative, singled out three junctions: Aughagar Cross on the Ballinalee Road, Briskill Cross and Corboy in Edgeworthstown.

“This is an issue which is very much in the interests of public safety for all road users,” he said.

“We (Council) don't want to be faced with accidents, serious or otherwise, for the sake of cutting a few hedges and grass verges.”

The motion was one which received the unanimous approval of Cllr Hagan's five other Municipal District members.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie