Hagan in council plea to cut verges at hazardous Longford junctions

Dangerous roadside grass verges are to become a thing of the past after council chiefs agreed to fast-track its tendering process.

The move came following an appeal made by Cllr Gerry Hagan at last week's monthly meeting of Longford Municipal District.

Cllr Hagan said his request came on foot of “several” calls he had received over the past number of weeks from concerned residents and road users.

“In the interest of safety for all road users this needs to be done,” he said.

“We need to carry out hedge cutting and grass cutting at all road junctions with immediate

effect.”

The Fine Gael local representative, singled out three junctions: Aughagar Cross on the Ballinalee Road, Briskill Cross and Corboy in Edgeworthstown.

“This is an issue which is very much in the interests of public safety for all road users,” he said.

“We (Council) don't want to be faced with accidents, serious or otherwise, for the sake of cutting a few hedges and grass verges.”

The motion was one which received the unanimous approval of Cllr Hagan's five other Municipal District members.