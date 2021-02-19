Assault accused to reappear at Longford District Court

A Longford man charged with a section 3 assault causing harm has been remanded in custody with consent to bail following a sitting of Longford District Court earlier this month.

Mark Sheerin, 38 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, was granted bail on the condition that he lodge €1,500 cash bail and reside at an address outside of Longford town, which was approved by the gardaí.

Sgt Enda Daly explained to the court that on January 31, 2021, gardaí attended a call at a residence in Farneyhoogan, where they met the injured party who had opened his door to have a cigarette.

“He (the injured party) noticed the defendant before he was hit five or six times in the face. He had a swollen eye and attended Midoc. Motivation for the attack has yet to be established,” said Sgt Daly.

Gardaí objected to bail with Gda Joe Kavanagh explaining that the injured party was known to the defendant and had previous dealings with the family, adding that the penalties for this offence are up to five years imprisonment and a fine.

The court also heard that Mr Sheerin was the subject of eight bench warrants in the past and has 65 previous convictions.

“The suspect, if released on bail, could interfere with the injured party and family due to previous violence towards the injured parties in the past. He’s known to the injured party and living in close proximity. Because of the nature of the incident that occurred, he could interfere with the injured party. He’s currently already on a bail condition to reside at Ardnacassa Avenue,” Gda Kavanagh explained.

“Would you consider bail if he offered an address outside of Longford?” asked Judge Seamus Hughes.

“We would, Judge,” said Sgt Daly.

“Does he have a drug addiction?” asked Judge Hughes. Gda Kavanagh said that he did not.

Solicitor for the defence Bríd Mimnagh said that gardaí had “no independent evidence - just the injured party and his father”.

“He made no admissions and denied the charge. His sister lives in Ballinamuck. Would you be happy with that address and that he not come into Longford town?” she asked prosecuting gardaí.

“Gda Kavanagh agreed that the address would be suitable,” said Ms Mimnagh.

“In regard to cash bail, he may be able to come up with €500,” added Ms Mimnagh.

“I’m inclined to add another naught to it because that’s an insulting offer. It’s alleged that only two days ago, you went and punched a person in the face,” said Judge Hughes.

“It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. I want at least €1,500 cash bail.”

Judge Hughes remanded Mr Sheerin in custody with consent to bail until February 9, 2021 on the condition that he reside at an address that has been approved in advance by prosecuting gardaí. He was given one further remand last week by Judge Sandra Murphy.