Hagan secures backing for Cullyfad road upgrade

Local authority officials are to examine the possibility of addressing safety concerns along a busy section of road on the outskirts of Longford town.

Cllr Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael) led calls at last week's Municipal District meeting for the council's road staff to remove a ditch at a bend on the Cullyfad road at Williamstown.

The Killoe native said the move would go a long way towards alleviating traffic problems along its route.

Area engineer Eamon Bennett said he would refer the matter to the council's road design unit with a view to carrying out a low cost safety scheme there.