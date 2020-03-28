Lidl customers in Longford can support those in need through Covid-19 donation initiative

Lidl is placing food donation trolleys in the packing area of all their Irish stores to support those in need.

Also read: Essential retail list updated as Ireland goes into Covid-19 lockdown

This weekend, customers are invited if they so wish to buy an extra tinned or long-life food product with their shopping.

Also read: People found deliberately spitting or coughing on anyone should face immediate six month jail term, says Longford councillor

They then leave it in the food donation trolley and Lidl will ensure that it goes to local people in need through their Food Cloud charity partners.

Also read: Lockdown Dos & Don'ts: What the new public health measures mean for people in Ireland