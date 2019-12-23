Longford man arrested for his own safety hit with €100 fine

A man who was found highly intoxicated in a Longford town housing estate and arrested for his own safety has been convicted and fined by Judge Marie Keane.



Alvis Buivids, 36 Gleann Riada, Strokestown Road, Longford was charged with a Section 4 Public Order offence following an incident at Teffia Park, Longford on April 14 2019.



The court was told Mr Buivids was arrested after gardaí, who were on mobile patrol at around 9:30pm that evening, found the accused in a “highly intoxicated” state.



Sgt Mark Mahon said the defendant was arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station for his own safety.



He added Mr Buivids was deemed unsuitable to be discharged with an adult caution and instead was issued with an on the spot fine, a penalty which was not paid.



His solicitor agreed with Sgt Mahon as to Mr Buivids’ state of mind on the night and said he was remorseful over what had transpired.



Judge Keane imposed a €100 fine on Mr Buivids and gave him three months to pay.