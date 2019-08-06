Court hears Longford assault resulted in cracked ribs and broken teeth for victim

A garage mechanic has broken his silence on how he was the victim of a six on one assault at a Longford nightclub almost three years ago which left him with fractured ribs and several teeth being knocked out.

John Duignan said he fell foul to a Section 3 assault as he enjoyed a night out at The Spiral Tree, Main Street, Longford on October 31 2016. Taking the witness stand last Tuesday, Mr Duignan said up to six people had been involved, but charges were only brought against three men.

One of those, Bartosz Surowiecki (39) with an address in Edgeworthstown, was in attendance when the case was called.

He was consequently charged with committing an affray with two other men contrary to Section 16 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 alongside the Section 3 assault.

Pressed as to whether he knew the whereabouts of his two other co-accused, Mr Surowiecki said he didn’t, confirming only that they were neighbours of his. Sgt Paddy McGirl said a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given the go ahead for summary disposal, meaning the case could be dealt with at District Court level but only on a guilty plea.

He also confirmed two other individuals were wanted over the said incident but contended they were currently outside of the jurisdiction. Mr Duignan, meanwhile, continued to reveal the injuries which he sustained as a result of the alleged assault.

“I had bruises, cracked and fractured ribs and teeth knocked out,” he said, saying two had been broken while another was knocked out.

Mr Duignan also said he had been left at considerable financial loss in having to pay for a tooth implant and was out of physical work for two weeks. A self employed mechanic, he said due to the extent of his bruised and cracked ribs, he was deskbound at work for a month before being able to undertake any sort of manual labour.

“I was kicked repeatedly,” he said, telling Judge Hughes he had no answer to the onslaught he allegedly received.

“There was only me and six (people) were involved but only three were arrested."

He said his alleged aggressors had been “causing problems” earlier on in the night with “one or two” being ejected due to their conduct by door staff. Judge Hughes said while he would not be making any judgement on the case, claims of a six on one brawl was something he had noted.

“It wasn’t a very fair fight was it?” he asked.

Sgt McGirl said the prosecution’s case would be strengthened somewhat by what he described as “excellent quality CCTV” footage of the incident.

Mr Surowiecki was remanded on continuing bail with the case set to return before Judge Hughes on October 11 2019.

