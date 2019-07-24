ScoopThePoop with free poop bags from MaxiZoo Longford

As part of MaxiZoo's #Scoopthepoop campaign, the Longford store, along with the 19 other MaxiZoo stores nationwide are giving away 1.5 million free poo bags to help combat the sweeping epidemic of dog fouling across the country. Dog walkers are welcome to pop in store for more information and to collect their free bags. The staff of MaxiZoo Longford would like to thank Longford Tidy towns, Longford County Council, Longford Chamber of Commerce, and the town's pet-friendly cafe The Gallery for all their support for the campaign.