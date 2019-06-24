Peter Keenan Branch Organisation of National Ex Service Personnel

The next Peter Keenan branch meeting will take place in Peter Clarke’s, Dublin Street on Friday next, June 21 at 8pm.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and plan upcoming events such as the annual flag day collection. Also prepare for the launch of this year’s Fuchsia Appeal, the Fuchsia Appeal runs annually to raise funds for ONE’s charitable endeavours, namely the provision of accommodation and other assistance to ex-service personnel in need.

Although the main drive of the appeal takes place during the month of July, which is the month of the National Day of Commemoration, donations are welcome at any time and may be made at www.oneconnect.ie

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Longford County Council for their support for this worthy cause." said members.

Those requiring a membership card, please bring one passport photo to the meeting.

