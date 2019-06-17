Longford Weather - Temperatures to reach up to 19 degrees

According to the latest weather forecasts, this week is going to be mainly dry, with scattered showers in places.

Monday, June 17, is expected to vary between dry spells and scattered showers, with south Leinster experiencing the drier weather. Top temperatures on the day of 15 to 18 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwest winds. The dry weather will continue overnight on Monday, with overnight lows of 6 to 10 degrees and some mist/fog patches forming in places.

On Tuesday, further dry, sunny weather is forecast. Temperatures should remain similar to Monday, ranging from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius. It should remain mainly dry and clear on Tuesday night, with a risk of mist/fog patches forming overnight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals:

forecast in 6 hours intervals:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:

Wednesday should see the weather remain similar to previous days, with a mixture of scattered showers and sunny spells. These scattered showers will become widespread later in the afternoon, with temperatures varying from 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in east and south Leinster. The majority of Leinster should remain dry overnight, as temperatures fall from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Current indications suggest Thursday will be a much cooler, fresher day than previous days. There is expected to be a mixture of scattered showers and sunny spells during the day, which should continue overnight also. Top temperatures during the day of 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in the south and east.

Early forecasts point to a dry, sunny day for the most part on Friday, June 21, with the odd scattered shower and temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius.

