Longford Women's Link in European digital skills project

Longford Women’s Link (LWL) is a partner in the DELSA Erasmus+ project on digital competences and skills and attended the second project partner meeting in Pescara, Italy recently hosted by IDP.

The DELSA project addresses the issue of low digital competences and skills and will develop concrete training and educational resources to advance digital abilities of adults.

The two-year project has eight partners from six European countries (Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain) and is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Commission under Key Action 2: Strategic Partnerships for Adult Education.

At the Pescara meeting, the partners discussed the training module structures and content of the DELSA programme, which will be available in 5 languages.

Each Partner made a presentation of their current status regarding digitalisation and how to improve Adult Education system via a proper strategy.

Also administrative aspects were brought up as well as discussions around dissemination, visibility and quality assurance.

Multiplier Events in each project country are envisioned during the DELSA lifetime to foster project visibility and to disseminate its methodology and outputs.

The DELSA project lead partner is Irish Rural Link and LWL are represented on the IRL board by Deputy CEO Tara Farrell.

Tara is also the Chairperson of AONTAS, the national adult learning organisation in Ireland.

LWL is recognised as an adult education and social inclusion expert and will play a key role in the mapping of digital skills and competences (lead by Maynooth University) and in content development.

LWL delivers training and education programmes to over 400 students per year at its QQI-accredited Women’s Community Education Centre, including third level outreach via its community partners.

The focus of the training and education element of LWL’s model encourages women to broaden their horizons and explore learning opportunities in innovative and creative ways.