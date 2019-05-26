Town photographer and GOAL activist Tiernan Dolan takes part in 'My Longford Life'

Longford Town supporter's club PRO, Longford Town FC photographer and GOAL activist, Mr Tiernan Dolan takes part this week in My Longford Life.

1. What's your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend in Longford?

An early morning splashing session in the Mall pool with fellow Longford Splashers, followed by a canal stroll at Clondra with good friends, followed by lunch in Mc Partlands. That evening, watching De Town win in the City Calling Stadium with a creamy pint of Guinness in Clarkes to celebrate a fine win.

2. Who has made the greatest contribution to Longford in your lifetime - and why?

Dr Petit. An outstanding,old world, caring doctor, brilliant yet humble. Always had patience with her patients and no interest in material goods.Fought for better conditions for the most vulnerable in Longford.

3. What's your first Longford memory?

Watching the passenger trains coming and going and enjoying the clinking and clanking of the freight trains during shunting sessions. Station staff were always friendly and welcoming. I also remember buying sweets or wafer ice cream in Donlon's, Dublin Street.

4. What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

The lake shore of Lough Gowna, Aughnacliffe to Derrycassin. The wooded roads around Crieve and the Mall Walk in Longford town is also a credit to all involved.

5. Do you have a favourite local writer or author (or artist or musician)?

Longford is oozing with contemporary literary talent - Belinda Mc Keon, John Connell , Darragh Coady.Pat Hourican/Bernard Canavan are excellent artists. Michael Tighe playing Mise Eire on the mouth organ. Full credit to Mary Carlton Reynolds and her library staff for promoting all of the above.

6.What about a local walk - or view?

There's little to compare to a walk at dawn in May through the dewy fields of Crieve ; lazy, contented bullocks chewing their cud, a light mist hovering, a thousand and one birds chirping their magical chorus, and the sun slowly rises- the bump of Cairn Hill to the north, the cathedral spire peeping over the trees to the west. Longford is a tiny piece of heaven on earth.

7. What do you think gives Longford its unique identity?

Though probably the poorest county in Ireland, Longford's people are the most generous. In terms of supporting charities , volunteering and looking out for one an other, we still possess a fantastic sense of community.

8. What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Longford today?

The greatest challenge facing Longford is restoring a sense of security. Feuding/anti social behaviour/drug abuse/bullying is a social cancer.

9. If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Longford, what would it be?

It would be fantastic to see more Gardaí patrol the streets with judges supporting the hard work of the diligent Gardaí. If this happened, it'd be like a long spell of warm sunny weather and it would lift our communal spirit.