Longford's Attic House: Representing the interests of county's youth

For many young people, the attic house is at the centre of the community here in Longford.

It is a place that provides an alcohol and drug free safe environment for the young people of Longford.

The Attic offers a large array of groups that young people from 10-18 years can participate in from art and music groups to parkour, football and yoga.

There are also youth groups, which young people from 1st year to 5th year are welcome to join.

All of these groups meet on a weekly basis and allow young people to express their creativity, engage in projects, activities and also, socialise with friends.

Not only does the Attic house provide a huge and essential service to the community, it was with the help of the community of Longford that the Attic house came to be.

Envisioned and funded by local people, The Attic relocated from its original location in the Temperance Hall to the unmistakable blue house in Longford town in September 2015.

Since its establishment as the Attic Youth Café In 2006, The Attic has played a major role for the young people of Longford, who greatly benefit from having the services that are provided, available to them.

It is a place that allows young people to get involved in brightening up the community and will continue to do so for years to come.