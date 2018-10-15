Peter Keenan Branch Organization of National Ex Service Personnel

Our chairperson Vincent Casey and our members would like to congratulate Steve Coy who was elected to the Board of Directors of ONET recently. Steve, who served over 30 years in the Defence Forces, also served with U.N. Peacekeepers in both Cyprus and Lebanon. He is a long-standing member of our branch here in Longford and is a former chair. It is a great honour for our local branch to be represented at the highest level, and we wish Steve all the best in his new role. On this Wednesday, October 17 at 6pm in the Garden of Remembrance, Longford, the members will take part in an event to remember those who lost their lives on the RMS Leinster a century ago. Our next committee meeting will be held in Clarkes Bar,Dublin Street on Friday October 26 at 8pm. This meeting will focus on the events of Remembrance Sunday and finalise our programme for this important milestone. This year is the centenary of the ending of the Great War.