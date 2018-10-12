Exceptional Longford student awarded €20k scholarship

Longford student, Andrew Gallagher has been awarded a Naughton Foundation scholarship worth €20,000 at a ceremony in Trinity College Biomedical Science Institute in Dublin.

A former student of St Mel’s College, Andrew has accepted a place at National University of Ireland, Maynooth studying Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Chemistry and he joins 36 exceptional Irish students who were awarded third level scholarships towards their studies in the areas of engineering, science and technology.

St Mel’s College was also presented with a prize of €1,000 on the day towards their school’s science facilities in recognition of their support of these students.

The award was presented by founding patrons of The Naughton Foundation, Dr Martin Naughton and his wife Carmel, who were joined by Education Minister Richard Bruton.

Each Scholarship is worth €5,000 per annum for each year of a student’s three or four year undergraduate degree. Over €4m has been awarded to more than 200 students since 2008.