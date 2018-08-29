Croke Park was 'amazing and spectacular', says Longford woman

Longford town resident, Marie Casey was at Croke Park on Saturday for the Festival of Families where his Holiness, Pope Francis took centre stage.

Longford town resident, Marie Casey was at Croke Park on Saturday for the Festival of Families where his Holiness, Pope Francis took centre stage.

Aside from the Pope’s speech on the family, the event also included a programme of community-based artists and well-known local and international artists, joined by an orchestra of over 50 musicians; over 700 Irish, sean nós and contemporary dancers, including 500 from Irish dance schools across the country - including Airc Damhsa; a 1,000 strong choir; 100 community groups; and 300 flag bearers.

It featured Andrea Bocelli, The Riverdance Troupe, Nathan Carter, Daniel O’Donnell, Celine Byrne, The Begley Family, Holy Family Deaf Choir & Deaftones, Patrick Bergin, The Priests, Cathy Jordan Bridgie and Missy Collins, and Moya Brennan.

And, according to Ms Casey, “it was spectacular.”

Gallery | Rain fails to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd that greets Pope Francis in Knock Shrine

“It was just amazing and spectacular,” she told the Leader on Monday.

“There was a great feeling of joy when the Pope came out to speak. Everyone was enthralled by what he had to say.

“It was emotional as well.”

On the day, Pope Francis also warned about the dangers of social media and said it was important that it never becomes a threat to the real web of flesh and blood relationships by imprisoning us in a virtual reality and isolating us from the very relationships that challenge us to grow to our full potential “in communion with others”.

“We are gathered for a family celebration of thanksgiving to God for who we are: one family in which we rejoice with those who are rejoicing, and weep with those who grieve or feel knocked down by life," added the Pontiff.

“A family is where its members care for each other and for everyone for God the Father has made all of us his children in baptism.”

Meanwhile, for Ms Casey it was her first time to see a Pope in Ireland and it was an experience that will live on in her memory for a long time to come!

“It was just a fantastic experience,” the Longford native concluded.