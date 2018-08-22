Samaritans seek Longford volunteers

The Midlands Branch of Samaritans are seeking new volunteers and they are holding an information evening in the Longford Arms Hotel on Tuesday, August 28 at 8pm.

The Branch House is situated at 3 Court Devenish, Athlone and has provided Samaritan support in the locality for more than a quarter of a century.

Lead volunteer and Director of the local branch Aisling Curley says that more volunteers are needed in the branch to be there for people who seek support at any hour of the day or night.

Aisling explained, “We in Samaritans aim to reduce suicide and feelings of suicide by alleviating emotional distress and by being there for anyone who needs support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

She added, “We are very grateful for the ongoing generosity from the Longford and Midland community who support our fundraising events and we are now asking them to be generous with a little portion of their time and presence.”

More than 2.3 million calls have been answered by Samaritan volunteers in Ireland since the launch of the Freephone number 116123 in April 2014.

Aisling also pointed out that contact can be made through email or by calling into the branch house and that volunteers do outreach in schools and attend festivals.

The branch will be in attendance at the National Ploughing Championships to raise awareness.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, don’t forget next Tuesday’s meeting in the Longford Arms Hotel and further information can be got by contacting 085 181 5408.