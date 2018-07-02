Longford Volunteer Centre achieves prestigious Quality Standard Award

Longford Volunteer Centre is celebrating this week after it achieved the national Quality Standard Award along with the twenty other Volunteer Centres in the country.

The awards were presented by Volunteer Ireland CEO Nina Arwitz at the recent National Volunteer Management Conference in UCD.

The quality award marks the successful achievement of the ten quality standards included in the Quality Standards Framework developed by Volunteer Ireland and the Volunteer Centre Managers’ Network (VCMN).

The framework aims to ensure excellence and consistency across the volunteering infrastructure.

Terri Doherty, Co-ordinator of Longford Community Resources clg Longford Volunteer Centre commented:

“The staff are not only passionate about quality within our own centre but also work hard do to ensure that volunteers and organisations who involve volunteers have a positive experience of working with us.

“Last year 95% of volunteers who participated in our annual survey expressed satisfaction with the service - we aim to improve on that figure this year by maintaining a high standard of delivery.”