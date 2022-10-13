PICTURES | Great celebrations as Ballymahon clinch Longford intermediate football crown

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Showing tremendous spirit when all seemed lost, Ballymahon overcame Fr Manning Gaels by 3-4 to 1-9 to win the Intermediate Football Championship title for the first time since 1998. Ballymahon sealed glory thanks to a stoppage time goal from Thomas Mulvihill in a dramatic finish to a showdown played in terrible wet and windy conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.
We hope you enjoy these memorable photos captured by Longford Leader photographer Syl Healy and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends!!
RTE analysts, Longford's Mickey Quinn and Kerry's Pat Spillane, during the Derry v Galway All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.