Longford's Melissa O'Kane helps Athlone Town qualify for their first ever EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final

Longford's Melissa O'Kane has helped Athlone Town qualify for their first ever EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final.

The line-up for the 2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Final is set with Athlone Town to take on Shelbourne in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday, November 6.

Last year's runners-up Shelbourne booked their place in the showpiece event thanks to a converted penalty from Noelle Murray in their semi-final joust with Bohemians.

Athlone made it through to a first ever Final after Maddison Gibson scored a superb hat-trick in the win against Cup holders Wexford Youths.

Tickets for this year's Cup Final are now available via Ticketmaster

Athlone Town 3-0 Wexford Youths

Wexford will not be able to defend the Cup this year after they were undone, three times, by Maddison Gibson at Athlone Town Stadium.

For the first of her hat-trick, Gibson curled a magnificent shot into the far top corner of the Wexford goal. It was the type of goal that deserves to go viral.

Gibson led the line magnificently for the home side, chasing everything and never giving the Wexford defence a moment’s peace. This was rewarded on the half hour when Gibson forced an error from Nicola Sinnott and Wexford keeper Maeve Williams, allowing her the chance to scoop the ball into an unguarded net.

Down by two at the break, Wexford made two changes, sending in Jess Lawler and Emma Walker but 15 minutes into the second half Gibson scored again, securing her hat-trick and ending any hopes Wexford had of turning the game around.

Again it was Muireann Devaney who created the chance, winning possession in midfield, but Gibson still ha d a lot to do, running 30 yards before floating the ball over Williams from the edge of the area.

Gibson almost added a fourth ten minutes later but Williams saved well. And although Wexford hit the bar through captain Kylie Murphy the dramatic comeback never came. And so Athlone march on to the final, the club’s first senior final since the men reached the FAI Cup final in 1924.

Athlone Town players from left, Kelsey Munroe, Jessica Hennessy, and Kayleigh Shine after their side's victory in a 2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Semi-Final Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Shelbourne 1-0 Bohemians

Bohemians came into this game knowing that a win against their North Dublin rivals was essential if they were to win any silverware this season and they started well, creating a number of half chances for centre forward Erica Burke.

But with too many passes going astray, neither side managed to take control of the game until the 28th minute when Shelbourne broke the deadlock. Bohemians ace Niamh Prior fouled Abbie Larkin inside the visitors’ box and Noelle Murray rolled home the penalty to put Shelbourne into the lead.

Anne-Marie Byrne played well for Bohs having replaced Prior at half-time, and Larkin was a tireless presence in the Shels side but, in truth, neither side looked overly impressive in the second half. This favoured the home side and the longer the game went without a decisive move by Bohemians the more certain it looked that it would be Shelbourne’s day.

And so it proved. A free-kick from Bohs’ Lisa Murphy deep in added time may have caused some fluttering heartbeats among the home support as it dropped like whistling ordinance into the Shels area, but it was dealt with by the home defence and the final whistle sounded soon afterwards, sending Shelbourne into their second consecutive final.