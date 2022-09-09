Longford Rugby Club meet Mullingar in the Midland League

Win over Tullamore in the Midland League

Longford travelled to Tullamore on Saturday last for the first competitive game of the season. It was a good run out, typical of early season games, with plenty of handling errors.

However, it was great to see some of our newer players getting some game time and showing what they can do.

The team showed great bottle to come back from 5 points down with a few minutes to go to manufacture 2 scores to win it with the last kick of the game.

The postponed Mullingar game is refixed for this Friday 9th September at 8pm in Longford.

That will be a step up on Saturday, against a more experienced team, so we know we will need to improve considerably.

Hopefully it will be a good workout and we will improve again with an eye to Cill Dara on 25th September in our first game in the Leinster League.

The final score was 15-18, giving Longford the points and a losing bonus point to Tullamore.

Both Longford and Mullingar share top spot in group 1, but it’s Mullingar with the better points difference who shade it.

Longford’s clash against Mullingar will decide the group winner.



Tullamore RFC . . . 15 Longford RFC . . . 18



Report: Matt Hanley

Longford firsts travelled to play Tullamore in the Midland League on Saturday.

A pre-game downpour was followed by a lovely sunny evening and the enthusiastic crowd were treated to an entertaining game with some understandable early season errors.

Longford lined out with a mixture of old hands and debutants with both Cormac Casey and Steph Evans getting their first Longford senior caps.

The visitors were first on the scoreboard with a Joe McGowan penalty, but Tullamore responded with a 5-pointer following a dropped ball in midfield.

A lovely crossfield kick found their winger wide out and he dotted down.

This was followed with another score from the home team pushing them out to a 10-3 lead but Longford responded with Fred Davis scoring a 5 pointer. Joe McGowan got the extras.

Head coach Henry Bryce made some changes at half-time with Eoin Reilly making an impressive senior debut at loosehead.

The scoreboard wasn’t troubled for about 30 minutes but a flurry of scores produced an exciting finish.

Tullamore got a deserved lead with a well worked try and Longford looked in real trouble but up stepped Benny McManus to pull the scores back level.

Longford were awarded a penalty 42 metres out in front of the posts and a well struck kick from Joe McGowan saw the flags raised just as the final whistle sounded with the visitors winning.

Credit to a young Tullamore team, many of them wearing wrist bands from Electric Picnic, for putting up a skilful and committed display.

Both teams have lots to work on, but the enthusiasm was great to see.

Seamus McKeon was very impressive at tight head, carrying powerfully and defensively sound while Fred Davis had a good first half.

Donal Harkin impressed on his senior debut as did Cormac Casey, both showing nice touches, with Rya McHugh putting in a good display at 10.

Mullingar will be a step up this Friday but there is a good base to work from.

Reaction: Head Coach Henry Bryce

“Against Tullamore, it was a great fixture to see where we are at. Great opportunity for the upcoming young lads to put their hands up. Plenty of work needed, but not taking away some great display of talents among the squad especially the young lads.

“Also, good to have the service of the senior lads to guide and lead. We won the game on the last kick, but the result is irrelevant.

“We made a lot of changes so I could see what and where we are at. Looking to see more improvement this Friday.”

Next Fixture

Longford v Mullingar, Friday 9th September, at CPL Park, 8pm