No Longford joy as Darragh Greene fails to make the European 200m Breaststroke final

Darragh Greene, who finished 13th overall in the 200m Breaststroke event at the 2022 LEN European Swimming Championships in Rome
Darragh Greene finished 13th overall in the 200m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships in Rome this Saturday evening.
Greene clocked 2:12.73 in failing to make the 200m Breaststroke final but is doing Longford proud in Italy.
Darragh is back in action in the heats of the 50m Breaststroke on Monday morning, starting at 8.14am (Irish time).
