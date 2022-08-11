Longford’s Darragh Greene advances to the 100m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene, who has qualified for the 100m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships in Rome
Longford’s Darragh Greene, swimming his first international meet since the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 1:00.75 for third in his heat and will go into this evening’s 100m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships in Rome in eighth place.
Max McCusker got Ireland’s European Championships campaign off to a flying start in Rome this morning progressing in the 50m Butterfly.
Irish 50m Butterfly Record holder McCusker was just off his best time of 23.44 touching fifth in his heat in 23.61 and progressed in 14th place overall.
Fresh from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last week, Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson both competed in heat four of the 100m Freestyle where the duo touched in 56.39 seconds for 22nd overall.
Sundays Wells’ Liam Custer and Trojans Grace Hodgins both made their senior international debuts this morning, the pair had already competed at the European Junior Championships earlier this Summer. Custer, swimming the 400m Individual Medley was home in 4:31.43, while Hodgins won her 800m Freestyle heat in 8:57.87.
Also competing this morning, Brendan Hyland was just a tenth of a second off his best time in the 50m Butterfly in 24.19, his main event coming later in the week. And Eoin Corby clocked 1:01.47 in the 100m Breaststroke Heats.
Defendants Tim Gilchrist Jr (left, wearing white shirt) and Michal Luczak (face covered) outside Mullingar district court on Sunday morning
Billy Beahan, Martin Abel, Frank Kane, Dyna, Gary and Mac at the launch of the Freewheelers MC Midlands Motorcycle Festival Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Longford County Council hosted an official welcome event for members of the Ballinamuck/Essert Twinning Committee on Friday, July 29 Picture: Shelley Corcoran
A young driver who refused to take window tinting stickers off his car windows was fined €250 at Longford District court
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.