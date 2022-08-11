Longford’s Darragh Greene advances to the 100m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Swimming Championships

Longford’s Darragh Greene, swimming his first international meet since the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 1:00.75 for third in his heat and will go into this evening’s 100m Breaststroke semi-finals at the European Championships in Rome in eighth place.

Max McCusker got Ireland’s European Championships campaign off to a flying start in Rome this morning progressing in the 50m Butterfly.

Irish 50m Butterfly Record holder McCusker was just off his best time of 23.44 touching fifth in his heat in 23.61 and progressed in 14th place overall.

Fresh from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last week, Danielle Hill and Victoria Catterson both competed in heat four of the 100m Freestyle where the duo touched in 56.39 seconds for 22nd overall.

Sundays Wells’ Liam Custer and Trojans Grace Hodgins both made their senior international debuts this morning, the pair had already competed at the European Junior Championships earlier this Summer. Custer, swimming the 400m Individual Medley was home in 4:31.43, while Hodgins won her 800m Freestyle heat in 8:57.87.

Also competing this morning, Brendan Hyland was just a tenth of a second off his best time in the 50m Butterfly in 24.19, his main event coming later in the week. And Eoin Corby clocked 1:01.47 in the 100m Breaststroke Heats.