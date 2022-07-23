Search

23 Jul 2022

Excellent experience for Longford's Yemi Talabi at the World Athletics Championships

Ireland finish eighth in the Women's 4x100m relay heat in Oregon, USA

longford athletics club

(L to r): Joan Healy, Yemi Talabi, Lauren Roy and Sarah Leahy of Team Ireland after the Women's 4x100m relay heat at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA

Reporter:

Barry Sheil

23 Jul 2022 2:49 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Yemi Talabi and her Irish teammates achieved an eighth-place finish in their 4 x 100 metres relay heat at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on Friday. 

Joining Longford Athletics Club member Yemi in the Irish relay quartet were Joan Healy, Lauren Roy and Sarah Leahy to register a time of 44.48 seconds. Yemi ran the second leg on the back straight having taken the baton from Leevale athlete Healy.

Although the performance was not enough for the team to advance to the final, it was an excellent experience for the 19-year-old to compete on the world stage in what was a high-quality heat.

Edgeworthstown’s Yemi became the third athlete ever from Longford to wear the Irish singlet at the outdoor World Championships joining Ray Flynn (1983 and 1987) and Aisling Molloy (1991 and 1995).

It was a fitting way to end a superb track season in which she has reached new standards in particular when running a 11.44 seconds personal best over 100 metres for the seventh fastest-ever clocking by an Irish woman. 

Yemi will return to the US in late August to resume her studies at the University of Texas Arlington where she is on scholarship.

Picture Caption: (L to r): Joan Healy, Adeyemi Talabi (Longford Athletics Club), Lauren Roy and Sarah Leahy of Team Ireland after the Women's 4x100m relay heat during Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA on Friday Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

